EVANSTON — Altan will perform Friday and Saturday, March 20-21 during Evanston’s Celtic Festival, Roundhouse and Railyards Complex, 1500 W Main St., Evanston.
Festival hours are 3-11 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday.
After 30 years of playing on stages all over the world from Dublin to New York, Tokyo to Sydney, Altan came back to the hills of Donegal to record their most recent album, “The Gap Of Dreams.” The 13 tracks transport the listener to the lifestyle of rural Donegal, to a time
before electricity when people would gather together in the mists of winter to tell stories, sing songs and dance into the wee hours of the night, according to a press release.
The album title is borrowed from a poem by Francis Carlin, “The Ballad of Douglas Bridge,” in which he writes: “The Gap of Dreams is never shut,” referring to the gap between this world and the Otherworld. The Otherworld has always exerted a large influence on the fiddling
tradition of County Donegal and has served as inspiration for song, music, and folklore, according to the release.
Singer and founding member Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh became the 2017 recipient of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil/Traditional Musician of the Year, one of Ireland’s highest musical honors, recognizing her prominent role in supporting, nurturing and strengthening Irish traditional music, Four of the songs are in Irish (Gaelic), which is Mairéad’s first language and the language of the northwest of Donegal.
For more information and tickets visit https://theartsinc.com/celtic-festival/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.