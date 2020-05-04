ROCK SPRINGS — Nikole Andicoechea was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for April.
Andicoechea, a Rock Springs resident and 2013 Rock Springs High School graduate is recognized for reorganizing, deep-cleaning the Broadway Theater, picking up litter in the pedestrian underpass on Broadway Street, preparing canvases for the next round of artwork for the Art Underground and making other areas in Downtown Rock Springs look more attractive such as Bank Court.
Andicoechea hopes the locals and visitors will take better care of the community after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was glad to have had this opportunity to tidy Downtown up,” Andicoechea said in a press release. “It’s a good time to get this area back into shape for the upcoming gatherings.”
Andicoechea is especially looking forward to seeing the new artwork in the Art Underground this summer.
According to Andicoechea, since volunteering, she notices the importance in maintaining a clean environment for events in the Downtown area. It also takes a team to tackle big tasks.
“Get a group of friends and see what you can do as volunteers for Downtown,” she said. “Pick an event and offer to clean up afterwards.”
Andicoechea has a bachelor’s in Human Resource Management, loves to travel and go to live concerts whether it’s country, hip-hop or pop.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
