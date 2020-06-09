A seat will soon come open on the Governing Board of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. The five people on the Museum Board serve a three-year term. If you are interested, an application form to be submitted to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners can be found at https://cms7.revize.com/revize/sweetwaterwy/document_center/Board/Fillable%20Application%20for%20Board%20Appointment%20to%20a%20County%20Board_201405021301412496.pdf.