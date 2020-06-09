Sweetwater County— A seat will soon come open on the Governing Board of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
The five people on the Museum Board serve a three-year term and meet at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, either in person at the Museum in Green River or, as has been the case lately, in an on-line conference.
The Board oversees the Museum's Director and Museum finances and plays a key role in administration of museum operations.
An application form to be submitted to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners can be found at https://cms7.revize.com/revize/sweetwaterwy/document_center/Board/Fillable%20Application%20for%20Board%20Appointment%20to%20a%20County%20Board_201405021301412496.pdf.
For more information, contact Museum Director Brie Blasi at 307-872-6435 or at director@sweetwatermuseum.org.
