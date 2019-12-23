ROCK SPRINGS — the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation. and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 accepted a donation from the Rock Springs Army Recruiting Station. The donation consisted of 20 boxes of toys for children in need. The toys were collected during a holiday toy drive by the local Rock Springs Dollar Tree. Pictured from left are Nicole Bolton, Samantha Gardner, Kelly McGovern, Stacy Jones, Melissa Wray-Marchetti Llarry Fusselman, Sergeant First Class Ian Gamoke and Staff Sergeant Dillon Nations.
