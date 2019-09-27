SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 26:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessie Rae Cornell, 22, of Orange County, Georgia was arrested Sept. 26 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
A female juvenile was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged indecent or immoral dress or exposure.
Ian C. Shupe was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged indecent or immoral dress or exposure.
Isaiah Andres Maestas, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged probation/parole violation.
Mya Kaylie Taylor, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged probation/parole violation.
Jordan Russell Christiansen, 30, of Green River was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged aggravated assault and battery and domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dacota Lee Thompson, 26, of Casper was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged manufacture or delivery of a Schedule I or II narcotic drug.
Charles Anthony Finley, 54, of Storey, Wyoming was arrested Sept. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense within ten years.
Stephanie Rankin Staton, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept 26 for allegedly speeding and driving while under the influence, third offense within ten years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
