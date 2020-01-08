ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center’s Art Chat group continues to meet each month for local artists of all levels and interests. It provides an opportunity to discuss and share art information and critique each other’s work at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the CFAC. Participants are encouraged to bring a recent work of art as an introduction to the group.
Art Explorations will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Ferrero Room downstairs from the Community Fine Arts Center. Bring a dropcloth to protect the tables and feel free to bring snacks or drinks if desired. Both these events are free to the public.
The group is open to everyone who creates art in any medium or experience level. Building on this group, the Community Fine Arts Center will host a monthly Saturday afternoon workshop for artists to bring current projects, along with their own supplies, and work together. Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule will give a short demonstration on a technique she uses in her own paintings. Everyone is encouraged to share information or techniques in future meetings.
“This has been successful in giving artists the chance to network, share ideas, and ask questions,” Soule said in a press release. “And critiquing artwork with fellow artists can be daunting, but this group is very supportive of one another. Hearing suggestions and ideas from other artists helps us to improve in our work and expand our knowledge about art.”
For more information visit the Community Fine Arts Center. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
