ROCK SPRINGS — The 14th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center will celebrate a group project from 20 years ago — “Landscape 2000.”
In spring 2000, then director Gregory Gaylor organized a group of 12 artists, including him, to create a large mural based on a photo.
“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work. We discussed this in Art Chat a couple of months ago and I think folks are coming up with some wonderful ideas.”
Entry forms are available at the Community Fine Arts Center, county libraries and at www.cfac4art.com.
All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung or three dimensional pieces have a stable base or designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the Community Fine Arts Center does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work with a violent, racist, or erotic theme.
The public is invited to see the exhibit from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14.
Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the Community Fine Arts Center is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.