ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center are looking for local artists for a fun, whimsical street art project, Downtown Creative Cover-Ups.
The deadline to submit all qualification materials on a jump drive by 4 p.m. on July 31 to Downtown Mural Project, Attention: Creative Cover-Ups, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
Seven utility locations around Downtown have been selected for the project, including electrical boxes and gas meters near places such as Broadway Burger Station and J and M Autosport and Repair. The artist can choose to incorporate the business type into their design but that’s not required.
“There will be certain guidelines the artist will need to meet, of course,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release. “They cannot paint the glass or window portion of the meters and the paint can’t cover up the numbers.”
Artists are required to put together a qualifications packet for this project:
— Letter of interest of no more than one page in length that explains the artist’s interest in the project.
— Current resume. If submitting as a team, a current resume should be submitted for each team member.
— Images of previous work in a maximum 10. Digital images are preferred and should be a .jpg, 300 dpi, six inches in the longest direction, RGB color.
— Image list including: artist’s name, title, date, medium, size and if a commissioned project, location and the commission budget.
— References. Submit three professional references who have direct knowledge of the artists’ work and working methods. List must include name, title company or organization, email address, and phone number.
— Contact details. Include phone number and email address where the artist can be reached.
— Optional. The artist may include up to three selections of support materials such as reviews, news articles, and other related information.
— The artist needs to submit a proposed sketch for the site they would like to paint.
The Artist Selection Committee will review all artist submissions and select artists for each site. All paintings must be done on Sept. 12, as part of ARTember 2020 and 2nd Saturday.
Artists who are unable to paint on that day, but would like to submit a proposal, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office. Applicants may contact the office regarding the sites for the Creative Cover-Ups project and e-mail address, as well.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
