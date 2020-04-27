ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency seeks new art for the Art Underground Gallery, designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs. The gallery is also meant encourage the community to get involved in adding color and creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages are invited to create an individual mural that will be displayed in the underpass for the coming 24 months.
The initial display was created in the fall 2015. Urban Renewal Agency is currently on their second round of artwork that will be retired and replaced with new pieces.
A limited number of primed canvases 2 foot by 4 foot plywood are available for the community to pick up, free of charge. They can be picked up from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Since the office is closed to public, those wishing to participate are asked to call first at 307-352-1434 to schedule a time. Because there are a limited number of canvases, they are available on a first come, first served basis. Once all canvases have been given out, we can no longer accept entries.
Completed canvases should be returned to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office by May 22.
Guidelines for murals:
• All artwork must be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.
• Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine grade primer are highly recommended.
• Work must be suitable for all ages.
• Committee has the right to determine the suitability of work.
• All mediums and themes are welcome.
• Canvases will be displayed in the pedestrian underpass which can be somewhat dark so artists are encouraged to created pieces that are bright and colorful.
• Bad weather and vandalism are risks of public displays such as this, and Urban Renewal Agency cannot be held responsible for missing or ruined artwork.
• Specific placement locations cannot be guaranteed; pieces will be screwed into walls for display and maybe covered with plexi-glass for further protection.
The installation will be unveiled after Memorial Day. Submissions will be photographed and posted on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.
Home Depot donated the supplies.
For more information or entry forms visit www.DowntownRS.com or call the Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434.
