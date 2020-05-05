SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Taylor Layne Ayres of Lyman received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Utah College of Fine Arts. Ayres was one of more than 400 students who have graduated from the college.
Ayres graduates from University of Utah College of Fine Arts
