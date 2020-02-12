SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 are co-sponsoring a one-day map reading and back country navigation class. The first new course will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs.
There is no charge for the course, and all materials are provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, particularly GPSs and compasses, plus note-taking materials.
The course will be taught by Dick Blust, who joined the museum staff when he retired from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office in 2019. For more than 25 years, Blust trained deputy sheriffs, search and rescue volunteers, hunters, anglers, backpackers, and outdoors enthusiasts generally in back country navigation, emphasizing the combined use of map, compass, and GPS.
For more information, call 307-872-6435 or email sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook.com.
