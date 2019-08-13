ROCK SPRINGS — Emmanuel Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church hosted a Back to School Bash at Century Park on Saturday.
Participants took part in carnival games such as cupcake walk, dangling doughnuts game, face painting, spinning wheel, pick a sucker game, ring toss, dart balloon pop game, tic-tac-toe, pick a duck, football toss, selfie booth, and more. They received tickets and assorted prizes. A lunch of hot dogs, chips, drinks, cotton candy and snow cones was served.
Prize tickets were redeemed for a backpack and all the school supplies needed to get off on the right foot for the upcoming school year. Organizers estimate that there were approximately 500 people who came and took advantage of the free event.
The churches plan to host the event to help the community and share God’s love with the community again next summer.
