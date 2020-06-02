KAMAS, Utah — Grace Banks, Rock Springs High School graduate and Heather Gibson, Green River High School graduate were each awarded a $1,500 scholarship from All West Communications.
All West Communications is proud to support high school students in their Utah and Wyoming service areas who are going on to post-secondary education. All West believes post-secondary education can lead to greater opportunities and prosperity, not only for the individual but also for the community. This is the 25th consecutive year All West has offered a scholarship. It has seen what these scholarships mean to the students and how the scholarships help students achieve their educational goals. Providing scholarships is a meaningful way to support the community beyond telecommunication services, according to a press release..
All West's scholarship application asks four questions—about a student's community service, how internet access helps communities prosper, how the student chose their college, and how receiving the scholarship will help achieve long-term goals. A letter of reference was also required. All West had more than 55 well-crafted applications—making for some fierce competition
"We congratulate each student for being awarded this scholarship and commend them for taking the extra step to apply during an incredibly difficult school year. We wish these students all the best as they continue their education," Matt Weller, All West Communications President said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.