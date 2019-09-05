FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Board of Directors for the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming has named Shelley Polansky as its new president and CEO. Polansky succeeds Pam King, who retired after 25 years of service to BBB.
Polansky comes to the job with 11 years of BBB experience under her belt, according to a press release. She began working at BBB in 2008 and held various roles in dispute resolution and operations. In 2013, she was promoted to vice president of marketing and communications, and in 2017 she also became the director of the BBB Foundation.
"Shelley's knowledge of the BBB system, both on a national and local level, and her loyal commitment to BBB's mission over the past 11 years gives her the expertise to serve the Northern Colorado and Wyoming community very well," said Connie Dohn, board chairman of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming. "She is a visionary leader and is well-positioned to take BBB to the next level."
"BBB has a critical mission of advancing marketplace trust. Trust is an integral part of doing business and to lead an organization that has set marketplace standards for more than 100 years is a great honor," Polansky said. We have a remarkable team and I look forward to continuing to cultivate trust and integrity in the marketplace."
Polansky holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University, is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Loveland, and was named a 40 Under Forty honoree from BizWest in 2018.
