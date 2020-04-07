ROCK SPRINGS — Ben Hansen was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s volunteer of the month for March.
Recently, the organization produced and organized a special webinar for small businesses, in hopes that they can recover from the adjustments they needed to make due to concerns of COVID-19.
Because of his expertise, Hansen showed business owners how to fill out the U.S. Small Business Administration loan applications, answer questions and helped spread hope to those who are struggling during this challenging time during the webinar, according to a press release.
Since Hansen has been a Rock Springs resident for 30 years, he has quite a few good memories such as standing in a long line one night to see “The Lord of the Rings” at the West Theater in Downtown when it was 17 degrees.
Hansen and his wife, Kris has three sons and two grandsons.
He has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master’s degree in accounting informationsSystems. He is currently the President of RSNB.
His favorite hobbies are backpacking, adventures and traveling.
Hansen hopes more people will consider volunteering in our community, according to the release.
“There are so many good organizations that do good things and a shortage of qualified people to help them,” Hansen said in the release. “We should all pitch in. We will all be better for it.”
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
