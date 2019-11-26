ROCK SPRINGS A holiday troublemaker is making plans to visit Downtown Rock Springs soon.
Locals and visitors will think that The Grinch will ruin Christmas but he just wants to host a meet and greet before the Lighted Holiday Parade.
Get the camera ready for a selfie with the naughtiest from Who-ville from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the new gazebo in front of City Hall at the corner of Broadway and D Streets.
Rock Springs resident, Ric Sugihara will bring a little chaos as The Grinch. The Lighted Holiday Parade is organized by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
