ROCK SPRINGS — Mary Budd Flitner, author and native of Big Piney, will be in Rock Springs to give a reading from her memoir "My Ranch, Too" on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In her book, Flitner recounts a lifetime of Wyoming ranching, from her childhood on the Budd ranch in western Wyoming to her life on the Diamond Tail Ranch in the Big Horn Basin.
The reading will take place at 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Room 1302 at the Rock Springs campus. Flitner will also give a memoir writing workshop in conjunction with the memoir writing class from 1-3:45 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
For many outsiders, the word “ranching” conjures romantic images of riding on horseback through rolling grasslands while living and working against a backdrop of breathtaking mountain vistas. In this absorbing memoir of life in the Wyoming high country, Flitner offers a more authentic glimpse into the daily realities of ranch life — and what it takes to survive in the ranching world.
Some of Flitner’s recollections are humorous and lighthearted. Others take a darker turn. A modern day rancher with decades of experience, she has dealt with the hardships and challenges that come with this way of life. She’s survived harsh conditions like the “winter of 50 below” and economic downturns that threatened her family’s livelihood. She’s also wrestled with her role as a woman in a profession that doesn’t always treat her as equal. But for all its challenges, Flitner has also savored ranching’s joys, including the ties that bind multiple generations of families to the land.
"My Ranch, Too" begins with the story of her great-grandfather, Daniel Budd, who in 1878 drove a herd of cattle into Wyoming Territory and settled his family in an area where conditions seemed favorable. Four generations later, Flitner grew up on this same portion of land, learning how to ride horseback and take care of livestock. When she married her husband, Stan, 56 years ago, she simply moved from one ranch to another, joining the Flitner family’s Diamond Tail Ranch in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin.
The Diamond Tail is not Flitner’s alone to run, as she is quick to acknowledge. Everybody pitches in, even the smallest of children. But when she takes the responsibility of gathering a herd of cattle or makes solo rounds at the crack of dawn to check on livestock, we have no doubt that this is indeed her ranch, too.
Flitner’s book recently won first place in the Women Writing the West 2019 Willa Award for Creative Nonfiction. She is the author of articles in High Country News as well as various Wyoming and Montana newspapers, and has served on the Buffalo Bill Center for the West board and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, as well as numerous local boards in her community.
According to Barbara Smith, memoir class instructor, “In the writing workshop Mary will discuss writing her memoir with the members of the class and others who wish to attend from the community."
Her visit to Sweetwater County is sponsored by the Western Wyoming Community College Cultural Affairs committee, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services and the Outlaw Inn. All events are open to the public free of charge. For more information, contact Smith at bsmith@westernwyoming.edu.
