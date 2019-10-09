ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater was filled with the mellow sounds of Billy Dean on Oct. 5.
Comedian Todd Johnson opened the show.
Dean’s insightful songwriting, clear distinctive voice and masterful instrumental gifts have earned him accolades from many awards academies and countless devoted fans, according to a press release. A native of Quincy, Florida, he was raised appreciating the value of music and has a diverse array of musical influences.
Dean has transcended genres with his unique repertoire earning numerous awards, including the Academy of Country Music’s Song of the Year for “Somewhere In My Broken Heart,” ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, BMI Pop Awards, BMI Song Awards, BMI Million Air Plays Award, Country Music Television Rising Star Award, NSAI Song of the Year and a Grammy for a country tribute for “Amazing Grace.”
Dean’s appeal reaches beyond the music world. He has appeared on numerous television shows as well as made-for-TV movies, including “Blue Valley Songbird,” “A Face to Kill For,” “Lois & Clark,” “One Life to Live,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Good Morning America,” “The Montel Show” and “The Tonight Show.”
His latest album, “Let Them Be Little,” was inspired by those closest to him, his two children, Hannah and Eli, and his wife, Stephanie. Dean’s illustrious career was recently recognized with a proclamation from the Tennessee House of Representatives.
