CHEYENNE -- President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill expanding eligibility for membership in the American Legion service organization, prompting celebration in Wyoming, whose veterans comprise almost 9 percent of the population.
Prior to the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service, or LEGION, Act, if veterans wanted to join the American Legion, they had to have served during one of the six federally-designated eras dating back to America’s declaration of war on Germany during World War I. Because The American Legion is a congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, Congress determines its membership eligibility. More than 20 percent of the veterans in Wyoming served between these war eras. The new law will open up eligibility to more than 10,000 veterans in Wyoming alone.
U.S. Sen. John Barasso of Wyoming cosponsored the bill that was introduced by Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, who brought forth the original bill in February. Congress passed the bill on July 23.
“Wyoming’s veterans deserve to be recognized for their service to our country,” Barrasso said. "The LEGION Act will ensure that this long overdue honor is given to thousands of Wyoming’s veterans who were previously excluded from joining the American Legion. I’m proud to have cosponsored this bipartisan bill in the Senate and am pleased it has officially been signed into law by President Trump.”
Mike Cooke, commander of the American Legion Department of Wyoming, talked about why the new law was a welcome change. “The inherent problem we faced for too long was the stigma of inequality of service. Many of our members come from a rich family tradition of military service, following in their parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps in defense of this great nation. Knowing first-hand that some did not qualify for membership into the American Legion because their service was during non-recognized periods of conflict, the Cold War, was disheartening to myself and a majority of the American Legion family,” he said in a press release. “With President Trump signing the LEGION Act into law, these newly eligible members are finally getting the recognition they rightfully deserve, and I for one am eager to welcome them to the American Legion family.”
Now that the legislation has been signed, the eligibility criteria immediately changes from six war eras to two -- April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941 -- to a time later determined by the federal government. No other restrictions to American Legion membership are changed. Many of the gaps between those recognized eligibility periods were during the Cold War, when an estimated 1,600 U.S. service members were killed or wounded in hostile operations.
Doug Hensala, adjutant of the Department of Wyoming, had high praise for the new law. “The LEGION Act is great for veterans in so many ways but most importantly it recognizes the sacrifices of veterans who served this great nation during times of continued conflict though not recognized as such,” he said. “It honors all who have served and now will have the opportunity to continue that service as members of The American Legion.”
ABOUT THE AMERICAN LEGION
Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion works to serve the community, state and nation through its four pillars of veterans affairs and rehabilitation, Americanism, children and youth, and national security. Chartered the same year, the Department of Wyoming works to serve the almost 51,000 veterans currently living in the state.
If you are interested in joining The American Legion, contact a local post or the Deptartment of Wyoming American Legion at 1320 Hugur Ave., Cheyenne or 307-634-3035.
