ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Wesley Peterson: A boy born Oct. 1, 2019, to parent Alexis Peterson of Rock Springs.
Lincoln Bradley Ward: A boy born Oct. 2, 2019, to parents Josh and Madori Ward of Rock Springs.
Reina Lynn Marie Osborne: A girl born Oct. 3, 2019, to parents Jarika Molina and Tyson Osborne of Green River.
Olivia Ella-Jean Martinez: A girl born Oct. 4, 2019, to parents Codie (Ratcliff) Martinez and Robert Martinez of Rock Springs.
Will Carter Aimone: A boy born Oct. 5, 2019, to parents Jon and Cara Aimone of Rock Springs.
Wyatt William Zmolek: A boy born Oct. 7, 2019, to parents Amber Kathleen and Jonathan Lee Zmolek of Green River.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.