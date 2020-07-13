GREEN RIVER — Bomgaars will celebrate their grand opening and ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at their store located at1105 Bridger Drive, and hosted by the Green River Chamber of Commerce.
The grand opening begins a four-day celebration with registration for prizes, including a grand prize of a $1,000 shopping spree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.