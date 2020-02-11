OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University student Aubrey Bostick from Rock Springs presented research at the 2020 Utah Conference of Undergraduate Research on Feb. 7 at Utah State University.
Bostick is a Sociology major.
Utah Conference of Undergraduate Research allows students who take part in research to present their findings and develop academically, professionally and personally. Students from all disciplines present in a scholarly setting to their peers, field professionals and members of the community. Posters and other visual displays were welcomed, as well as oral presentations of research findings.
The pursuit of knowledge and creative expression are integral parts of the campus culture at Weber State. The Office of Undergraduate Research provides support for students engaged in research, scholarly and creative endeavors by offering a variety of grants, project and travel opportunities for students.
