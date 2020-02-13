02-12-20 Munchkins Bounce

ROCK SPRINGS — Ryan O'Farrell, from left, Billy Valdez and Rowyn Busenbark have some fun at the Civic Center during Munchkins Bounce. The Civic Center puts up inflatables from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each Friday where kids up to four years old can bounce, play and make new friends. The spring session will run through May 15. Movin' with the Munchkins is from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the Civic Center through May 13.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.