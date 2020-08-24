United Way donation to Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County was awarded $52,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming. 

ROCK SPRINGS — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County was awarded $52,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming. The Club has been a community partner since its inception in 2010. Because of the efforts of United Way and the Community the Boys and Girls Club has been able to serve school age children, and provide them with a world-class club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle, according to a press release. The board, staff, club members and families expressed their appreciation for all of those who donate to United Way yearly, and how much of a difference it has made for Boys and Girls Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.