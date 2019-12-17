ROCK SPRINGS — Marathon Pertroleum donated $7,500 to Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. The funds will go towards the S.T.E.M Into Summer Program. This program will provide more than 200 members the ability to interact and explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathamatics related activities and the chance to learn throughout the summer months. The Club hopes to launch a new greenhouse/garden area for members to grow nutritional items as well as begin an eight-week mathematics challenge course and encourage career and college readiness for teen members. Pictured from left are Jesse McQuillan, Jennifer Kendall, Jessica Michel, Amber Martinez, Nichole Jessen, Bryanna Holmstrom, Lisa Stewart, Jodi Barnum, Michelle Roberts, Emma Lowell, Meghan Carlson and Janet Hartford.