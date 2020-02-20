Many residents and staff came out for the painting party last week at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. The YWCA Bowls of Caring fundraiser features a meal of soup, salad, breads and desserts. People can bring a bowl they painted or use one available at the event. There will be children’s activities as well as a silent auction, dollar raffle, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Tickets will be available at the door for $15 and include a ceramic bowl or $5 for children 10 and under with a paper bowl. Proceeds benefit YWCA Early Care and Learning Center as well as the Center for Families and Children, and the Financial Empowerment program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.