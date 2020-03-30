ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater is accepting applications for its fall 2020 internship/scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship is open to upcoming high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College with a Sept. 1 start date for the fall semester. The deadline to apply is May 15.
Interns will work at the Broadway Theater in all aspects of operations, including marketing, maintenance, schedule coordination, event planning and set-up, lighting and sound and translating performer contracts. They will also meet specific goals as outlined in the application process and be evaluated and coached extensively throughout the term.
“An internship like the one we offer will give the intern the opportunity to learn more about him/herself and what makes them tick,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said in a press release. “It will help the intern make great connections which is what we’re about in downtown.”
The program is being funded by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education. According to Bernadine Craft, SBOCES executive director, they are excited about funding this upcoming program for students in Sweetwater County, as opposed to merely providing performance support.
“This enhanced program will give students hands-on experience with all aspects of the theater and performing arts, as well as grant writing and business management skills, reinforcing their classroom studies,” Craft said in the release.
It is hoped that the program will prove to be of greater practical benefit to students than sporadic master class opportunities.
One of the goals of Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education is to support cooperative efforts to improve career/technical education in Sweetwater County. Interns are expected to apply classroom experience and interest to a real-world setting, acting as a theater coordinator to assist with all areas of theater operations. Ultimately, participants are meant to leave the program with enhanced career and technical skills and a better understanding of potential jobs in the field.
Students interested in applying for the scholarship/internship can download an application from BroadwayRS.com. For more information, call 307-352-1434.
