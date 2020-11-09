The Broadway Theater will accept applications for their Spring 2021 internship/scholarship program. The scholarship is open to upcoming high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College with a Jan. 4, 2021 start date for the spring semester. The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 15.Students interested in applying for the scholarship/internship can download an application at https://bit.ly/32dKwPW or call 307-352-1434.