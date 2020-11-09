ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater is accepting applications for their Spring 2021 internship/scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship is open to upcoming high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College with a Jan. 4, 2021 start date for the spring semester. The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 15.
The successful candidate will work at the Broadway Theater in all aspects of operations — marketing, maintenance, schedule coordination, event planning and set-up, lighting and sound, and translating performer contracts. The successful candidate will also meet specific goals as outlined in the application process; they will be evaluated and coached extensively throughout the term.
The program is funded by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services. According to Dr. Bernadine Craft, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Executive Director, they are excited about funding this upcoming program for students in Sweetwater County, as opposed to merely providing performance support.
“This enhanced program will give students hands-on experience with all aspects of the theater and performing arts, as well as grant writing and business management skills, reinforcing their classroom studies,” Craft said in a press release. “It is hoped that the program will prove to be of greater practical benefit to students than sporadic master class opportunities.”
One of the goals of Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services is to support cooperative efforts to improve career/technical education in Sweetwater County.
The successful candidate will apply classroom experience and interest to a real world setting, acting as a theater coordinator to assist with all areas of theater operations. Ultimately, the successful candidate will leave the program with enhanced career and technical skills and a better understanding of potential jobs in the field.
Students interested in applying for the scholarship/internship can download an application at https://bit.ly/32dKwPW or call 307-352-1434.
