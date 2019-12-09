ROCK SPRING — The Broadway Theater will host special Christmas showings of “The Polar Express” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets are now available the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office for $5 each.
Tickets are limited, so organizers suggest getting tickets early.
In addition to the movie, the children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa. Moviegoers are encouraged to wear pajamas to the theater.
The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power and Controls and Wyo Radio.
