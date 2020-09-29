ROCK SPRINGS — 2020 hasn’t been kind to the performing arts industry but with help from local companies, the Broadway Theater will be able to book local and traveling entertainers.
The Broadway Theater received $3,000 from underwriter, Rocky Mountain Power for the current season.
“I’m proud to sponsor the upcoming season.” Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager, Ron Wilde, said in a press release.
With the generous support from community leaders, the Broadway Theater is able to host quality, live performances for all to attend.
“Underwriters play a huge role in making sure our theater is alive with entertainment,” Urban Renewal Agency Manager, Chad Banks said in the release. “We’re very thankful for our partnership with them.”
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.