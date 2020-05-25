ROCK SPRINGS — Many performing arts has been canceled, postponed, or moved online because of the threat of spread of COVID-19, but the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is moving forward with a new twist.
Take a peek at the Broadway Theater website at www.BroadwayRS.com and you will notice a whole new look. The site has been redesigned from top to bottom to make it much more user-friendly and informative to residents and visitors, according to a press release.
The new site is geared to help downtown visitors and locals alike. The site also contains list of events, resources including helpful links to buy tickets and blogs. Patrons can become a Friend of the Broadway, support local efforts and enjoy a few membership benefits.
In addition to venue and performance information, www.BroadwayRS.com features a listing of downtown shops and restaurants with links for online menus, products and additional information. There will also be links to lodging information on the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism website. The new site can also be translated into nine different languages with the click of a mouse.
“During these uncertain times, we’re reminded that the heartbeat of Downtown Rock Springs is the memories we make together at the Broadway Theater,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said in a press release. “We hope to see everyone soon.”
The new website offers a contemporary look and streamlined user experience. Additionally, the site is mobile ready so it can be viewed on a mobile device.
