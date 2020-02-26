ROCK SPRINGS — Janice Brown, the Rock Springs Historical Museum Exhibits Coordinator, Janice Brown, received the Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at their Feb. 10 Monthly Connections Luncheon.
Brown began work at the museum in 2004 at the front desk as the Museum Technician before taking on the role of Exhibits Coordinator in Aug. During her 16 years at the museum Brown has worked the front desk greeting thousands of visitors from all over the world, accepted donations large and small, catalogued thousands of artifacts and given more tours than she can count, according to a press release.
Brown was born and raised in Rock Springs and has spent her life living the details of the local history, and researching the rest. She can find most everything in the museum by memory, and can answer most research questions off the top of her head. Brown genuinely loves working with the public and helping people look into their family history, she enjoys helping people make connections with the past. Brown is amazing with the public, always happy to answer questions and help locals and visitors alike, according to the release.
