ROCK SPRINGS — Tim and the Glory Boys will present Buffalo Roadshow: No More Horsin' Around at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church at 125 Firestone Road in Rock SPrings. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.
Tim and the Glory Boys are independent recording artists based out of Abbotsford, British Columbia. Lead singer Tim Neufeld has toured the world for more than a decade, shared the stage with countless Canadian country, roots and gospel artists, and won multiple JUNOS, Dove, and Covenant awards. The Glory Boys are a Canadian bluegrass trio of backwoods hillbillies and infectious on-stage energy, according to a press release. Together, they have entertained live audiences across Canada since 2013 with their unique blend of boot-stompin’ country bluegrass, elaborate production elements and a healthy dose of blue-collar humor.
