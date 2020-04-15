ROCK SPRINGS — Before the COVID -19 pandemic, the national economy thrived on competition. Recently though, businesses helping other businesses during this uncertain time is becoming not only normal, but an important way to share resources. It also helps our town and keeps people safe.
‘Doing well by doing good unites business owners in Downtown Rock Springs today.
Angela Gaensslen, Owner/Operator of Joe’s Liquor and Bar partnered with Candace Stewart, Owner/Operator of Go Gal Delivery to treat the staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Emergency Room to meals prepared by Cowboy Crepes and Café.
“We really wanted to help small businesses out while supporting our front-line folks at the hospital,” Gaensslen said in a press release.
The wind didn’t discourage the ladies from this good deed. They carefully placed more than a dozen meals into the vehicle.
Before taking off to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Stewart said, “Cowboy Crepes have amazing food and we appreciate their service.”
“It’s team work all around,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in the release. “We love our small business community. We see people spending money on them – it’s an investment for all of our futures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.