ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Busy Hands section of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs collected personal hygiene items to fill backpacks and large bags to be given to the Veterans' Administration in Salt Lake City. The group met on Jan. 28 at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building to assemble the care packages. These bags include items such as hairbrushes, combs, tissues, pads, hair needs and other items which the Veterans' Administration will distribute to military women in need. The first shipment of bags will go out in February. This is a project chosen by the Rock Springs Club as a part of the International initiative of helping women in the military. Walmart assisted with the project as well. Members in attendance included Charlette Stewart, Jackie Allison, Maggie Choate, Cindy Moore, Leslie Jo Gatti and Marcia Volner. Pictured from left are Leslie Jo Gatti, Charlette Stewart, Maggie Choate are Jackie Allison.