ROCK SPRINGS — Byron Zuehlsdorff was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for January.
Zuehlsdorff, a Rock Springs resident, is recognized for spreading holiday cheer annually in Downtown as Santa Claus.
“I have too much fun with it. I’ve been doing it for 20 years,” He said. “I’m glad my friends encouraged me to do it because the kids really bring me joy during the holidays.”
Zuehlsdorff was raised in the Mountain Fuel camps in Powder Wash and Hiawatha, near the Colorado border. He started his future in Rock Springs by the time he was in high school.
He was known as “Buzz,” “Buzzard,” and “Buzzy” at FMC for 46 years. He was a powerhouse control room operator, according to a press release.
Since retirement, he and his wife, Traci have enjoyed leisure trips to places like Italy, Berlin and Washington D.C. He also enjoys fishing and especially hunting with his cousin from Indiana.
Byron and Traci Zuehlsdorff have three children, Dotti, Tom and Charla. They also have four grandchildren. Carrin, Carmin, Zachary and Gracee.
Being a member of the Knights of Columbus, he noted that recruiting volunteers could be a challenge.
“If you have time and you’re bored, ask organization like the Urban Renewal Agency or other groups in the community to put you on their volunteer list,” Zuehlsdorff said. “Being helpful is the right thing to do and it makes volunteers feel good about it.”
Byron has many fond memories of Downtown Rock Springs. He still enjoys doing the simple things with his wife such as having a cup of coffee at their favorite locations and walking back home, according to the release.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
