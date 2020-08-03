ROCK SPRINGS — Angela Cable was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for July.
Cable has planted flowers every year in downtown for the past seven years.
The arts, photography and beautifying our community has always been important to her, according to a press release. Her image, "College Hill Wild Horse Wrap," is featured on the power box on the corner of College Drive and Madison Drive.
Cable has also been a familiar face at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, taking locals and visitors back in time with an abundance of authentic information about our town.
According to a press release, she was inspired to volunteer because she wants to see nice things in her neighborhood.
"That doesn't happen by just sitting around and wishing for it," she said.
Arts and culture stand out to Cable in downtown.
"I love that the museum, library and Community Fine Arts Center are all within a couple of blocks of each other," she said. "All of the most interesting businesses are in downtown — there's no better place for businesses like Square State Brewing and Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar."
Cable hopes local volunteerism will continue to grow in our community according to the release.
"I like to tell people how fun it is to volunteer," she said. "There's always new people to meet every time."
Cable is a Green River High School graduate but has been living in downtown Rock Springs for 15 years.
She is also the former secretary of the High Desert Daughters of the American Revolution – she was involved in the Forgotten Heroes project with this organization. She was a coordinator for the Bountiful Baskets and a Find A Grave volunteer. She has photographed the Rock Springs Cemetery, found and transcribed obituaries for most and assisted with transcriptions of records from the archives in Cheyenne.
