ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will welcome Calan, an Alternative Welsh band on March 20 at The Broadway Theater.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and at www.BroadwayRS.com.
Celtic Rock fans will be delighted by Calan’s unique instrumental blend of accordion, fiddle, guitar, pipes and harp, according to a press release. Their musical arrangements are fast-paced and uplifting. Calan, which means “the beginning of something new or a fresh start,” shares their powerful messages through their heritage of traditional music. With a pounding beat and healthy dose of pop or rap, the audience will surely believe that folklore rocks, according to the release.
Since 2006, these five, talented, young musicians have been giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music. One minute, they’re breathing new life into the old traditions through their sparkling melodies, foot tapping tunes and energetic performances of Welsh step dancing and the next minute, they are melting into some of the most beautiful and haunting songs, according to the release.
The 2019-2020 season at The Broadway Theater is underwritten with support from the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board and Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.
