ROCK SPRINGS —Western Wyoming Community College will host a Career and Transfer Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 25 in the Atrium on campus.
The event serves as a connector between prospective employers or four-year colleges and students.
Western’s experienced staff in Mustang Success work with, and advise students on résumé writing and enhancing their interviewing skills.They will review student résumés prior to submission to an employer and conduct mock interviews to ensure our students are ready to enter the workforce application and interview process.
The following businesses and four-year universities will be in attendance: Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Dish Technologies, Dominion Energy Services, Experience Works, Genesis Alkali, John Bunning Transfer, Mandros Painting Inc., McDonald’s, Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital, Senator Barrasso’s Office – Internship Program, Sweetwater County Veteran Services Office, Tata Chemicals, Union Wireless, United States Army, United State Marine Corps, Vestas, Wells Fargo, Wyoming Air National Guard, Wyoming Workforce Services, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Elwood Staffing, Archrock, Inc. and Westminster College.
This year, Senator John Barrasso’s office is offering an internship to motivated leaders interested in receiving hands-on experience with the U.S. Senate. Course credit may be available, and these internship opportunities are available in Senator Barrasso’s offices in Washington, D.C., Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs, and Sheridan, during spring, summer, and fall time frames. Interns earn a stipend and both full and part-time internship opportunities are available. Applications must be submitted at www.barrasso.sentate.gov, and questions may be directed to internship@barrasso.sentate.gov or call 202- 224-6411.
“The Career and Transfer Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet employers and visit with representatives of various universities,” Teresa Shafe, Student Success Advisor at Western Wyoming Community College said in a press release.
For more information contact Teresa Shafe at 307-382-1646, or at tshafe@westernwyoming.edu.
