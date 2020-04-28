Nothing says comfort food like a casserole.
Continuing my simple cooking segments, this time I will focus on simple casseroles.
Casseroles can be handy, because they can be made ahead and stored in the fridge for up to three days or stored in the freezer for up to three months. Just put it together without cooking, cover tightly with plastic wrap and then with foil, then when ready to serve, take off plastic wrap and foil and bake.
There are a wide variety of foods that can be considered casseroles. The one thing that classifies a dish as a casserole is simply that it is made in a casserole dish.
Casseroles are also good if you are serving several people, because they can usually serve five to six people, or even more. If you are not serving a crowd, then you will have plenty of leftovers for more meals, so casseroles are pretty economical.
If you are freezing the casserole, I suggest you use a foil pan, so your casserole dishes or cake pans are freed up to use for other meals.
Casseroles are a little more complex to prepare and involves a bit more cleanup than sheet pan or one-pot meals, but none of it is complicated.
Here are some casserole recipes I enjoy:
Lasagna
My lasagna recipe is pretty simple. I am not a fan of ricotta cheese or cottage cheese in my lasagna, but if you like either of them, by all means, include them in your layering.
Ingredients:
One package of lasagna noodles
1 to 1.5 pounds of ground beef
1 pound of mozzarella cheese, sliced
Approximately one-half pound Parmesan cheese, grated
One jar of your favorite marinara sauce
One 14.5-ounce can of diced tomatoes (I like fire roasted)
One to two garlic cloves, minced (to taste)
Approximately 1 teaspoon salt (to taste)
Approximately one-half teaspoon pepper (to taste)
Approximately one tablespoon basil (to taste)
Approximately one-half to two-thirds tablespoon oregano (to taste)
— Brown the ground beef in a pot.
— In a separate pot, cook noodles according to package directions.
— Add marinara, dice tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper, basil and oregano to the ground beef and simmer for at least 15 minutes.
— Spray your 13 inch by 9 inch casserole dish (or cake pan) with cooking spray. Make three layers of noodles and sauce, and two layers of mozzarella, ending with the mozzarella.
— Top with the Parmesan cheese and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately one-half hour, or until cheese is melted and slightly browned.
This recipe makes approximately six to eight servings.
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas
My chicken enchiladas are not traditional, but they are pretty simple and turn out quite nice. My dad, sister and nephew used to ask me to make them for them, and they would take them with them in Dad’s camper when they went hunting so they could just take them out of the fridge and heat them after a day of hunting.
Ingredients:
Two chicken breasts
8-ounce package of Mexican blend or pepper Jack shredded cheese (more if you like it extra cheesy)
One green bell pepper finely chopped
One medium yellow onion finely chopped
Two 10-ounce cans of enchilada sauce (I like green chili or red enchilada sauce, or one can of each)
10 soft flour tortillas
— Boil chicken breasts for 20 minutes to one-half hour (depending on size of breasts) until juices run clear. Cool the breasts and then shred.
— Fry onion and bell pepper in a little olive oil until they are translucent.
— Add one can of enchilada sauce and shredded chicken
— Spray your 13 inch by 9 inch casserole dish (or cake pan) with cooking spray.
— Take a tortilla and fill with one-tenth of the mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Roll and place in casserole dish, and repeat nine more times with remaining tortillas and mixture, and using one-third of the cheese.
— Top the enchiladas with the second can of enchilada sauce and remaining two-thirds of the cheese.
— Bake for approximately one-half hour until cheese is bubbly.
Serving two enchiladas will give you five servings. I serve with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Here is a recipe from Pillsbury:
Lightened-Up Chicken-Alfredo Baked Penne
Preparation time 30 minutes; Total time 1 hour 15 minutes; makes eight servings
Ingredients:
8 ounces uncooked penne pasta (about 2.33 cups)
1 cup Panko Italian style crispy bread crumbs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chicken broth
One-half cup half-and-half
One-half teaspoon garlic powder
Three-fourths teaspoon salt
One-fourth teaspoon pepper
One 8-ounce package one-third-less-fat cream cheese, cubed
Three-fourths cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
One 12.6-ounce package of frozen broccoli florets, thawed
1.5 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
— Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 inch by 9 inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
— Cook pasta as directed on box and drain. In small bowl, mix bread crumbs and olive oil; set aside.
— Meanwhile, in 2-quart saucepan, heat broth, half-and-half, garlic powder, salt and pepper over medium-high heat for two to three minutes or until mixture is hot and starting to bubble around edges. Add cream cheese; beat constantly with whisk two to three minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from heat; add Parmesan cheese, beating until no lumps remain.
— In large bowl, mix cooked pasta, chicken, thawed broccoli, 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese and the sauce mixture. Carefully stir until well mixed; transfer mixture into baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining one-half cup mozzarella cheese; top with bread crumb mixture.
— Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through and bubbling around edges. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
