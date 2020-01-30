ROCK SPRINGS - Create something from your imagination. Take a class. Go to a concert. See through different angles.
Arts Week 2020 invites locals and visitors to enjoy many art programs and events offered in Rock Springs from Feb. 27 through March 8.
“Little Women,” a musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s story that was adapted by Allan Knee, will come to life on stage at the Western Wyoming Community College theater. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29. There will also a public matinee at 2 p.m. March 7. Admission costs $13 for adults and $8 for youth and senior citizens.
Shari Kumer will be hosting a neurographica drawing and painting class at the Community Fine Arts Center from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 29. The fee is $25 and is limited to 15 students. The Community Fine Arts Center will also host Youth Arts Month.
At the Western Wyoming Art Gallery, locals and visitors can check out “New Work” by Dylan McManus on March 5. It exhibition remains open through April 20.
“Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait” will make its’ debut at the Broadway Theater on March 6. Viewers will be able to explore eight of the nation’s largest cattle ranches across ten states in the American West and listen to first-hand accounts from the cowboys themselves. Admission is $5. More information about this film can be found on BroadwayRS.com.
Let Opera Wyoming take you on a musical journey at the Broadway Theater on March 7. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 603 South Main St. or BroadwayRS.com.
A YWCA Bowls of Caring paint party will take place at the White Mountain Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7,.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum will host the Leatherwork Exhibit featuring a collection of contemporary items crafted out of leather by local artisans Feb. 3 through April 30. Most of the work will be for sale, and visitors will be able to see the variety and beauty of this age old method of making both artistic and functional items out of leather. Items on display in the fire station will include bags and purses, gun holsters, phone cases, belts, bridals and other horse tack. The Rock Springs Historical Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and major holidays
