ROCK SPRINGS -- Kathy Tacke, housing first coordinator at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, has announced her retirement effective July 31, 2019.
An open house to celebrate her retirement will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, 756 Pilot Butte Ave. in Rock Springs. Organizers said feel free to drop by at any time.
A longtime member of the community, Tacke worked at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County from 1982 to 2007 and United Way of Southwest Wyoming from 2007 to 2017. She has coordinated the housing first program at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center since 2017.
Tacke has been extensively involved in the community including the State of Wyoming Homeless Coalition, secretary; Governors Council on Resource Management; Sweetwater Family Justice Center, Steering Committee; Salvation Army of Sweetwater County, chairwoman; Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency chairwoman and member; Rotary Club of Sweetwater County, program coordinator; Interagency Communications Council; Southwest Counseling Services, Community Prevention Committee; Friends of Military Families nonprofit organization, counder and chairwoman; State of Wyoming Health Science Librarian coalition, chairwoman and member; Girl Scouts of America, Wyoming State council member and group leader; Boy Scouts of America, committee chairwoman and group leader; Sweetwater County School District No. 1, North Central Accreditation Committee, grant reviewer and interview team member; and East Junior High School, president of Parent Student Organization, concession stand manager and North Central Accreditation Committee member.
