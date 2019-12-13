ROCK SPRINGS — Ruthie Miller sat quietly and smiled, watching her family talk and great-great-grandchildren play, nodding and saying “thank you” every time a friend came over to wish her a happy birthday.
Ruthie celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Sage View Care Center, which threw her a party, putting up decorations and giving out cupcakes. Sage View residents and Ruthie’s family members, some of whom traveled to be there, gathered in the Aspen room to celebrate Ruthie’s 100 years of life.
Living in both Oklahoma and Wyoming, Ruthie dedicated her life to raising her family, which now extends to her five children, 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. When Ruthie’s kids brought her to Rock Springs in 2002, she insisted she didn’t want to live with them, but wanted to stay close to them.
All her life, Ruthie especially loved to cook and entertain people in her home. Her children and grandchildren remember her cooking fondly, even when she prepared possum for them while they lived in Oklahoma. Some of them enjoyed the possum more than others.
Her faith in God has also been an important part of Ruthie’s life. She has always been involved in any church she was a member of. She attended New Hope Baptist Church in Rock Springs as long as she was able to.
Turning 100 is a special event, but it didn’t seem to surprise Ruthie’s family members. It appears longevity runs in the family — Ruthie’s father was two months shy of 100 when he died, and she has a cousin living in Oklahoma who is 107.
Although she mostly sat and observed during her birthday party, it was clear that Ruthie was thankful to be there with her heart full of love for the people surrounding her.
