GREEN RIVER -- Saturday was the official beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and more than 30 adults and children from Rock Springs and Green River attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum's special event to mark the day.
Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady showed children, parents, and grandparents how to make their own paper Chinese lanterns to take home, spoke about the importance of the Chinese in Sweetwater County history, and conducted a special tour of the museum.
Other upcoming museum events include Coffee with the Curator at Coal Train Coffee Depot in Rock Springs on Saturday, Feb. 1, Get Real Coffee in Green River on Saturday, Feb. 8, and a day of map reading and back country navigation training at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 headquarters in Rock Springs on Saturday, Feb. 15.
