ROCK SPRINGS — More than 50 people huddled in and around the gazebo at the cemetery directory on Thursday night. Most came prepared with coats, hats and gloves, but the evening was still windier and colder than expected. Undeterred, the group braved the weather for the Rock Springs Cemetery Walking Tour.
Local historian CK Lee stood on a bench in the gazebo to address the group. She explained how her desire to do a cemetery walk began and then gave information about the cemetery itself and a brief history of Rock Springs’ origins as a simple coal camp, laying the foundations for the stories she shared throughout the evening.
Because the cemetery contains 80 acres of grass and has more than 14,500 names on the burial list, the tour couldn’t cover everything. Lee explained that Thursday’s tour focused on the east side of the cemetery — “the glamorous side” — as they visited notable individuals.
The tour visited roughly a dozen graves, including several that are well known locally, like the “doll’s house” site and the Harvey mausoleum, definitively answering the question of “who is buried in Harvey’s grave?” Many graves had important connections to Rock Springs history, like the grave of the first mayor or the founder of Blairtown. Other graves connect to larger western history, like that of Douglas A. Preston, attorney for Butch Cassidy. Several graves were related to mine accidents.
Lee brought to life the stories of the dead, drawing connections from the past to the present, combining history and fun anecdotes for an entertaining and informative tour.
Lee will lead another Cemetery Walking Tour on Friday, hitting some of the highlights of the first tour while also covering new information. To join the second tour, meet at 4:30 p.m. at the directory located in the center of the Rock Springs Cemetery.
