RIVERTON — Central Wyoming College recognized the students who made the 2020 president and dean honor rolls. Sweetwater County student on the lists included:
President’s Honor Roll
— Kirsten Knezovich, Green River
— Jordan Atencio, Rock Springs
Dean’s Honor Roll
— Brayden Kovick, Green River
— Treyson Rasmussen, Green River
— Scarlett Sisemore, Rock Springs
Students on the 2020 president’s list are full-time students who took a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours and earned a 4.0 grade-point average.
Dean’s list honorees are full-time students who took a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours and earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
