ROCK SPRINGS — A workshop on relief or block printing will run from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Community Fine Arts Center. Interested participants need to bring drawings strong in black and white designs. They will then design, cut and print an original work.
Preregistration is required for this introductory workshop in the process of carving a block, and printing. The participants will use E-Z-Cut blocks, a synthetic rubber-like material that is easy to carve. Participants should bring their drawing, size 4 inch by 5 5/8 inch with bold lines, and simplified shapes in black and white.
Originally relief printing was used to produce patterns on cloth. Designs were carved into wood, inked and stamped repeatedly. Originating in China many centuries ago, as a method for textile design and later on paper, the method spread through out Asia. The earliest surviving examples from China date to before 220 AD, and from Egypt around Egypt around the fourth century, according to a press release.
Japanese woodblock art prints are well known in both black-and-white and color images. Most European uses of the technique on paper are covered by the art term woodcut, though the method was used extensively to produce books mainly in the 15th century. For finer images, the end grain of a block of wood was used and referred to as a wood engraving.
Linocut is a variation of woodcut using a sheet of linoleum sometimes mounted on a wooden block, to cut the design and make the relief surface. This material is easier to cut and gives a smooth surface to create textures as the artist desires.
A design is cut into the linoleum surface with a sharp knife, V-shaped chisel or gouge, with the uncarved areas being the linked surface and the cut out areas being the white areas of the image.
The linoleum block is then inked with a roller, or brayer, and then impressed onto paper or fabric. The actual printing can be done by hand or with a press.
Although linoleum as a floor covering dates to the 1860s, the linocut printing technique was first used by a group of artists in Germany from 1905-1913 as well as being used in a similar method for wallpaper printing, according to the release.
Artists described their prints as woodcuts, which sounded more respectable. Once artists such as Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse started using this method, the linocut became an established professional print medium, according to the release.
For more information and to register for the class, visit the Community Fine Arts Center. A small supply fee covers the use of tools, a block and inks.
Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.