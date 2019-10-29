ROCK SPRINGS — The P.E.O. Chapter AE will hear from Rock Springs Young at Heart Center's In Home Service representatives about their senior tree of sharing program at their meeting beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar St., Rock Springs.
Hostesses include Mary Lou Jessen, Amy Jessen and Debbie Jessen.
The P.E.O. luncheon, boutique and auction open to any P.E.O. member will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the First United Methodist Church.
