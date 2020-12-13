Charley Pride performs during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame at the Country Music Association Awards show on Oct. 4, 2000, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. Pride, the son of sharecroppers in Mississippi and became one of country music’s biggest stars and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died at age 86.

