GREEN RIVER — Local Special Olympians will participate in the Area II Fall Tournament on Saturday at the Clearview Lanes Bowling Center, 1410 Uinta Drive in Green River.
The doubles bowling begins at 9 a.m. and the singles begins at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to come and cheer on the local Special Olympic athletes.
The various Wyoming Special Olympics host various dates in September, Special Olympics Wyoming athletes from Wyoming's communities will compete at Area Fall Tournament competitions at venues throughout the state. These competitions are in preparation for the State Fall Tournament that will take place from Oct. 9-11 in Casper.
State Fall Tournament is one of the four main Special Olympics Wyoming competition events each year. Athletes compete in bowling, bocce, cycling, soccer and tennis.
Area II serves the communities of Sweetwater County, Evanston, Jackson, Star Valley, Bridger Valley and Lincoln County.
If you have questions about area games visit www.sowy.org or contact Dan Lang at 307- 235-3062 or
fieldservices@specialolympicswy.org.
About Special Olympics Wyoming
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.
Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
For more information visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming, http://twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy.
